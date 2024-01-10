In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less