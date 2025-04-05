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HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs Shotgun 650

BMW G 310 GS vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs Shotgun 650
BrandBMWRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 4.01 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl22 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc648 cc
Power34 PS PS47.65 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Sheet Metal Grey
₹4.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2075 mm2122 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg240 kg
Height
1230 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm-
Width
880 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc648 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, SOHC Engine
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutchSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mm-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6394,57,213
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0004,01,002
RTO
26,40032,080
Insurance
14,23924,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9669,827
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Looks premiumTorquey engineComfortable in city as well as on highway

Cons

Heavy weightService can be a hit or a miss

Shotgun 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Continental GT 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were made in India by TVS Motor Company and exported to global markets
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India
5 Apr 2025
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition combines black-and-gold styling with numbered exclusivity and custom-inspired detailing.
Limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts launched at 5.75 lakh; India to get only 25 units
15 Jul 2026
KTM India launched the 390 Adventure series in India, which comprises the 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure S model has not been launched in the country.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which side to take in this battle of ADVs
6 Feb 2025
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition was limited to 100 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts sold out globally, India allocation gone in 3 minutes
31 Jul 2026
Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession
Sold his bike for oxygen cylinders during Covid, Harshvardhan Rane brings home a custom RE Shotgun 650
5 Apr 2025
The BMW F 450 GS will be locally manufactured and positioned as a premium sub-500cc adventure motorcycle in India.
BMW F 450 GS India launch on April 23; more capable successor to G 310 GS arrives
8 Apr 2026
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Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
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