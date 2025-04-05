In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 gs
|Shotgun 650
|Brand
|BMW
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|₹ 4.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29.26 kmpl
|22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|648 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|47.65 PS PS