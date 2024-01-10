In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less