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HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs Interceptor 650

BMW G 310 GS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs Interceptor 650
BrandBMWRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc647.95 cc
Power34 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13.7 L
Length
2075 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg218 kg
Height
1230 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm804 mm
Width
880 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc647.95 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutchWet multi plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6393,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0003,32,073
RTO
26,40027,096
Insurance
14,23921,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9668,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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