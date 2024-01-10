In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less