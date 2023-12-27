In 2023 BMW G 310 GS or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 BMW G 310 GS or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, V302C engine makes power & torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours.
Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour.
The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl.
The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl.
