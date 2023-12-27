Saved Articles

BMW G 310 GS vs Keeway V302C

In 2023 BMW G 310 GS or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc298 cc
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineTwin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,1154,35,351
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0003,89,000
RTO
23,20031,120
Insurance
11,91515,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9879,357

