BMW G 310 GS vs Keeway K300 N

In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
K300 N
Keeway K300 N
Matte White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc292.4 cc
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineSingle Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,1152,99,346
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0002,65,000
RTO
23,20021,200
Insurance
11,91513,146
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9876,434

