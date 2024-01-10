In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less