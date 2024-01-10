In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less