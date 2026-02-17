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BMW G 310 GS vs Jawa 42

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs 42
BrandBMWJawa
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc294.72 cc
Power34 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Number Plate View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13.2 L
Length
2075 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg184 kg
Height
1230 mm-
Saddle Height
835 mm788 mm
Width
880 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph-
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm27.32 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc294.72 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm76 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6391,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0001,59,431
RTO
26,40012,754
Insurance
14,23911,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9663,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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