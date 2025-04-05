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BMW G 310 GS vs Jawa 350

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs 350
BrandBMWJawa
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc334 cc
Power34 PS PS22.57 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13.2 L
Length
2075 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm1449 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg194 kg
Height
1230 mm-
Saddle Height
835 mm-
Width
880 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
327 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph125 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm22.5 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.2 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
313 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6392,09,853
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0001,83,407
RTO
26,40014,672
Insurance
14,23911,774
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9664,510

350 Comparison with other bikes

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