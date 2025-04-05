In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs 350 Comparison