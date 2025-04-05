In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Svartpilen 401 engine makes power & torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Svartpilen 401 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 gs
|Svartpilen 401
|Brand
|BMW
|Husqvarna
|Price
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|₹ 2.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29.26 kmpl
|29 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|398.63 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|46 PS PS