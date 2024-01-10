Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs Svartpilen 250

BMW G 310 GS vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
STD
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc248.76 cc
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutchA & S Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,1152,61,101
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,0002,25,729
RTO
23,20022,573
Insurance
11,91512,799
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9875,612

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
    Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
    10 Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.32 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with competitors like Audi Q8 and BMW X7.
    Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison
    9 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS facelift comes with a host of subtle yet noticeable design updates, new features and 48V mild-hybrid technology.
    Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched with subtle design changes, upgraded MBUX
    9 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    View all
     