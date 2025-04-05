In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 gs
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29.26 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS