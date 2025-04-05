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HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs Hness CB350

BMW G 310 GS vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs Hness cb350
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc348 cc
Power34 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L15 L
Length
2075 mm2163 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg181 kg
Height
1230 mm1107 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
Width
880 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph121 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc348.36 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableTwin Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6392,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0001,92,435
RTO
26,40015,394
Insurance
14,23911,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9664,723
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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