BMW G 310 GS or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CB300R engine makes power & torque 30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl.