In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Hero Mavrick 440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Mavrick 440 engine makes power & torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm respectively. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Mavrick 440 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 gs
|Mavrick 440
|Brand
|BMW
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29.26 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|440 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|27.36 PS PS