In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or BMW G 310 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, G 310 RR engine makes power & torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm respectively. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs G 310 RR Comparison