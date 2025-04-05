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BMW G 310 GS vs BMW G 310 RR

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or BMW G 310 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, G 310 RR engine makes power & torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm respectively. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs G 310 RR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs G 310 rr
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 2.81 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl30.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc312.12 cc
Power34 PS PS34 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Length
2075 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg174 kg
Height
1230 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm811 mm
Width
880 mm767 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km330 km
Max Speed
143 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc312.12
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineWater-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm80 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmUpside down fork, 41 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableCast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by Wire
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6393,16,895
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0002,81,000
RTO
26,40022,480
Insurance
14,23913,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9666,811

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Latest Car & Bike News

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were made in India by TVS Motor Company and exported to global markets
BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India
5 Apr 2025
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BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition teased, will be restricted to only 310 units
20 Sept 2025
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6 Feb 2025
The upcoming new BMW G 310 RR is expected to have redesigned decals on the bodywork.
BMW Motorrad India teases a new G 310 RR; Take a look…
17 Sept 2025
The all-new BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition has been launched in order to commemorate 10,000 unit sales of the model.
BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition launched in India at 2.99 lakh to celebrate 10,000 unit sales
26 Sept 2025
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