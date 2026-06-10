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HomeCompare BikesG 310 RR vs F77 [2022-2024]

BMW G 310 RR vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
G 310 RR vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 rr F77 [2022-2024]
BrandBMWUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.81 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage30.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity312.12 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2001 mm-
Wheelbase
1365 mm1340 mm
Height
1135 mm-
Kerb Weight
174 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
811 mm800 mm
Width
767 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km206 km/charge
Max Speed
160 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm-
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
312.12-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
80 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Tubular space frameSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strutMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, 41 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by WireAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth,WiFi
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5" TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free7.1 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,16,8953,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,0003,80,000
RTO
22,4800
Insurance
13,41519,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,8118,589

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