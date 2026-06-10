In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
G 310 RR vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 rr
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 2.81 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|312.12 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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