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HomeCompare BikesG 310 RR vs Continental GT 650

BMW G 310 RR vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 rr Continental gt 650
BrandBMWRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.81 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage30.3 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity312.12 cc647.95 cc
Power34 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 RR Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.5 l
Length
2001 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1398 mm
Height
1135 mm1067 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
811 mm804 mm
Width
767 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
160 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
312.12647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubricationInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strutTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, 41 mmTelescopic forks
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by WirePaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,16,8954,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,0003,53,105
RTO
22,48028,778
Insurance
13,41521,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,8118,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition is likely to be restricted to 310 units
BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition teased, will be restricted to only 310 units
20 Sept 2025
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
The upcoming new BMW G 310 RR is expected to have redesigned decals on the bodywork.
BMW Motorrad India teases a new G 310 RR; Take a look…
17 Sept 2025
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Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
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The all-new BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition has been launched in order to commemorate 10,000 unit sales of the model.
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26 Sept 2025
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