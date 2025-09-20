In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 rr
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|BMW
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.81 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.3 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|312.12 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|47 bhp PS