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HomeCompare BikesG 310 RR vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 rr 390 adventure [2020-2025]
BrandBMWKTM
Price₹ 2.81 Lakhs₹ 3.42 Lakhs
Mileage30.3 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity312.12 cc373 cc
Power34 PS PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14.5 L
Length
2001 mm2154 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1430 mm
Height
1135 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg1430 mm
Saddle Height
811 mm855 mm
Width
767 mm900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km406 km
Max Speed
160 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm60 mm
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
312.12373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubricationSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplatePASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strutWP Apex Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, 41 mmWP Apex 43 mm Upside Down
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by WireToothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,16,8953,90,657
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,0003,41,877
RTO
22,48027,880
Insurance
13,41520,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,8118,396
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresQuick acceleration

Cons

Lacks low-end torqueHigh seat height

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Latest Car & Bike News

The BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition is likely to be restricted to 310 units
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20 Sept 2025
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5 Aug 2026
The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?
9 May 2026
The upcoming new BMW G 310 RR is expected to have redesigned decals on the bodywork.
BMW Motorrad India teases a new G 310 RR; Take a look…
17 Sept 2025
The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure has reached dealerships in a new Ebony Black paint scheme.
2026 KTM 390 Adventure spotted at dealership in new Ebony Black colour option
3 Aug 2026
The all-new BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition has been launched in order to commemorate 10,000 unit sales of the model.
BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition launched in India at 2.99 lakh to celebrate 10,000 unit sales
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
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India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
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