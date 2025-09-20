In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 rr
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.81 Lakhs
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.3 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|312.12 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS