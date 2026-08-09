In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
G 310 RR vs Thunderbolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 rr
|Thunderbolt
|Brand
|BMW
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 2.81 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|30.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5.18 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|312.12 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours