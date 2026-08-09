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BMW G 310 RR vs Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
G 310 RR vs Thunderbolt Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 rr Thunderbolt
BrandBMWJoy e-bike
Price₹ 2.81 Lakhs₹ 2.33 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage30.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5.18 kWh
Engine Capacity312.12 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours

Filters
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 RR Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2001 mm-
Wheelbase
1365 mm-
Height
1135 mm-
Kerb Weight
174 kg-
Saddle Height
811 mm-
Width
767 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km110 km
Max Speed
160 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm-
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
312.12-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
80 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strutMonoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, 41 mmUpside down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by Wire-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free5.18 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,16,8952,40,432
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,0002,33,000
RTO
22,4800
Insurance
13,4157,432
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,8115,167

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