In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 rr
|Skyline
|Brand
|BMW
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 2.81 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.3 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|312.12 cc
|null cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|5000 W