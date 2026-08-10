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BMW G 310 RR vs Joy e-bike Skyline

In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs Skyline Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 rr Skyline
BrandBMWJoy e-bike
Price₹ 2.81 Lakhs₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Mileage30.3 kmpl-
Engine Capacity312.12 ccnull cc
Power34 PS PS5000 W

Filters
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW G 310 RR Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2001 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1419 mm
Height
1135 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg120 kg
Saddle Height
811 mm780 mm
Width
767 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km
Max Speed
160 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm-
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
312.12-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
80 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strutMonoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, 41 mmUpside down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by Wire10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free73.6 V, 72 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium Ion (Fixed Type)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,16,8952,29,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,0002,29,000
RTO
22,4800
Insurance
13,4150
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,8114,922

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