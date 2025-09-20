In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or CFMoto 650NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, 650NK engine makes power & torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs 650NK Comparison