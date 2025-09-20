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BMW G 310 RR vs CFMoto 650NK

In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or CFMoto 650NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, 650NK engine makes power & torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs 650NK Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 rr 650nk
BrandBMWCFMoto
Price₹ 2.81 Lakhs₹ 4.29 Lakhs
Mileage30.3 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity312.12 cc649.3 cc
Power34 PS PS61.18 PS PS

Filters
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L17 L
Length
2001 mm2114 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1415 mm
Height
1135 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
811 mm815 mm
Width
767 mm757 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
160 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm60 mm
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm56 NM @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
312.12649.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strutCantilever Type
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, 41 mmRetractable Type
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by Wire-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,16,8954,87,890
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,0004,29,000
RTO
22,48034,320
Insurance
13,41524,570
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,81110,486

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