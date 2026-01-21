In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 xr [2022-2025]
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.55 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm