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HomeCompare BikesF 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Tiger Sport 660

BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 xr [2022-2025] Tiger sport 660
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 12.55 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl-
Engine Capacity895 cc660 cc
Power104.6 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
F 900 XR [2022-2025]
BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025]
Pro
₹12.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L17.2 L
Length
2160 mm2071 mm
Wheelbase
1521 mm1418 mm
Height
1320-1420 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm835 mm
Width
860 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
372 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
77 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
895 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
86 mm74.04 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain and RoadRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Steering Stabiliser, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobilizer, Comfort Turn Indicator, Handbrake lever adjustable, One Piece seat bench-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT ScreenTFT screen
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,92,93410,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
12,55,0009,45,000
RTO
1,00,40075,600
Insurance
37,53432,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,93922,638

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