In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour.
Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours.
The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.
The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl.
