In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less