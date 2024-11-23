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HomeCompare BikesF 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Scrambler 1200 X

BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 xr [2022-2025] Scrambler 1200 x
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 12.55 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc1200 cc
Power104.6 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
F 900 XR [2022-2025]
BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025]
Pro
₹12.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L15 l
Length
2160 mm-
Wheelbase
1521 mm1525 mm
Height
1320-1420 mm1185 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm820 mm
Width
860 mm834 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
372 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
77 mm80 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
895 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedWet, multi-plate assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
86 mm97.6 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forkMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustableMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain and RoadRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Steering Stabiliser, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobilizer, Comfort Turn Indicator, Handbrake lever adjustable, One Piece seat benchExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT ScreenTFT Display
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,92,93413,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
12,55,00012,43,000
RTO
1,00,40099,440
Insurance
37,53437,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,93929,656

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