In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.