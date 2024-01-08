In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour.
Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours.
The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.
The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
