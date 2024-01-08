In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs 11.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 27.60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less