In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.