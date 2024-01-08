In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less