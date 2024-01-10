In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
