BMW F 900 XR vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

F 900 XR
BMW F 900 XR
STD
₹10.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
77 mm56 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.1:111.8:1
Displacement
895 cc1043 cc
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedWet, Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
86 mm77 mm
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,44012,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
10,95,00011,40,000
RTO
87,60091,200
Insurance
30,89031,596
Accessories Charges
10,95011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,31727,387

