In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.