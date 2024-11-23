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HomeCompare BikesF 900 XR [2022-2025] vs KX450

BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Kawasaki KX450

In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs KX450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 xr [2022-2025] Kx450
BrandBMWKawasaki
Price₹ 12.55 Lakhs₹ 9.92 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc449 cc
Power104.6 PS PS3.44 PS PS

Filters
F 900 XR [2022-2025]
BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025]
Pro
₹12.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L6.2 L
Length
2160 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1521 mm1480 mm
Height
1320-1420 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg112.9 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm960 mm
Width
860 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm245 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm215 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
372 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph143 kmph
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm3.44 PS
Stroke
77 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
895 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engine4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedHydraulic Clutch
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
86 mm96.0 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forkTelescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustableNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain and Road-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Steering Stabiliser, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobilizer, Comfort Turn Indicator, Handbrake lever adjustable, One Piece seat bench-
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,92,93411,04,766
Ex-Showroom Price
12,55,0009,92,000
RTO
1,00,40079,360
Insurance
37,53433,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,93923,745

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