In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 xr [2022-2025]
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12.55 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS