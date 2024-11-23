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HomeCompare BikesF 900 XR [2022-2025] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 xr [2022-2025] Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 12.55 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc1082.96 cc
Power104.6 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
F 900 XR [2022-2025]
BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025]
Pro
₹12.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L24.5 L
Length
2160 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1521 mm1558 mm
Height
1320-1420 mm1523 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm810-830 mm
Width
860 mm963 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
372 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
895 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
86 mm92 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustablePro-Link
Features
Riding Modes
Rain and RoadOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Steering Stabiliser, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobilizer, Comfort Turn Indicator, Handbrake lever adjustable, One Piece seat benchHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Screen6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,92,93417,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
12,55,00015,96,500
RTO
1,00,4001,27,720
Insurance
37,53438,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,93938,150

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Latest Car & Bike News

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