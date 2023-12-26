In 2023 BMW F 900 XR or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 BMW F 900 XR or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less