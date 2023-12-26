Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesF 900 XR vs CRF1100L Africa Twin

BMW F 900 XR vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 BMW F 900 XR or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
F 900 XR
BMW F 900 XR
STD
₹10.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.1:110.0:1
Displacement
895 cc1082.96 cc
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
86 mm92 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,44017,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
10,95,00015,96,500
RTO
87,6001,27,720
Insurance
30,89038,761
Accessories Charges
10,95011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,31738,150

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    Automakers in India are expecting an upbeat sales performance for electric vehicles in 2024.
    Automakers brace for moderate sales after a record 2023; gear up for more EV launches in 2024
    25 Dec 2023
    (L-R) Jong Hoon Lee, ED – Production, T Saravanan, VP – Finance, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; Gopala Krishnan CS, CMO, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; and Thiru M K Stalin, Chief Minister - Tamil Nadu
    Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai donates additional 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     