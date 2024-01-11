In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis
In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price).
F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours.
The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
