In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour.
Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour.
The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.
The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
