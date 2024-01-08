In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW F 900 XR or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less