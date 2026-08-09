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HomeCompare BikesF 900 XR [2022-2025] vs F 900 R

BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs BMW F 900 R

In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or BMW F 900 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, F 900 R engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs F 900 R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 xr [2022-2025] F 900 r
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 12.55 Lakhs₹ 10.8 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl23.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc895 cc
Power104.6 PS PS104.6 PS PS

Filters
F 900 XR [2022-2025]
BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025]
Pro
₹12.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F 900 R
BMW F 900 R
STD
₹10.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L13 L
Length
2160 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1521 mm1518 mm
Height
1320-1420 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg211 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm815 mm
Width
860 mm815 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
372 km
Max Speed
200 kmph
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm77 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
895 cc895 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC enginewater-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedmultiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
86 mm86 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell constructionBridge-type frame, steel shell construction
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forkUpside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustableCast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Rain and RoadYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Steering Stabiliser, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobilizer, Comfort Turn Indicator, Handbrake lever adjustable, One Piece seat benchDynamic brake light, Electronic immobiliser, Automatic Stability Control,
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah12 V, 12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,92,93412,07,855
Ex-Showroom Price
12,55,00010,80,000
RTO
1,00,40086,400
Insurance
37,53430,655
Accessories Charges
010,800
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,93925,961

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