In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or BMW F 850 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, F 850 GS engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs F 850 GS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 xr [2022-2025]
|F 850 gs
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 12.55 Lakhs
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|24.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS