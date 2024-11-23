In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or BMW C 400 GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, C 400 GT engine makes power & torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs C 400 GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 xr [2022-2025]
|C 400 gt
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 12.55 Lakhs
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|28 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|350 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|33.99 PS PS