In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS