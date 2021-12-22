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BMW F 900 R vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 r Street twin
BrandBMWTriumph
Price₹ 10.8 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc900 cc
Power104.6 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
F 900 R
BMW F 900 R
STD
₹10.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW F 900 R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L3.9 l
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Load Capacity
219 kg-
Length
2140 mm2090
Wheelbase
1518 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
211 kg-
Height
1130 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm760 mm
Width
815 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm80 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.1:111.0:1
Displacement
895 cc900 cc
Clutch
multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operatedWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
86 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell constructionTubular steel cradle
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked BikesSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustableKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mmKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Dynamic brake light, Electronic immobiliser, Automatic Stability Control,USB Charging Socket, Traction Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Alternator
permanent magnetic alternator 416 W (nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,07,8558,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
10,80,0007,95,000
RTO
86,40063,600
Insurance
30,65526,182
Accessories Charges
10,8000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96119,017

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