HT Auto
F 900 R [2020-2023] vs Katana

BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] vs Suzuki Katana

BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

F 900 R [2020-2023]
BMW F 900 R [2020-2023]
STD
₹10.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
77 mm59 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.1:112.2 : 1
Displacement
895 cc999 cc
Clutch
multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubricationFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
86 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,07,85515,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
10,80,00013,61,000
RTO
86,4001,08,880
Insurance
30,65539,197
Accessories Charges
10,8000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,96132,435

