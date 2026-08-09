In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl.
F 900 R vs X-Cape Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|X-cape
|Brand
|BMW
|Moto Morini
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|23.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|649 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|60.8 PS PS