In 2024 BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F 900 R [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
F 900 R [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F 900 R [2020-2023] in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours.
The F 900 R [2020-2023] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
