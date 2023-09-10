In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
F 900 R vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 r
|Ninja zx-4r
|Brand
|BMW
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.8 Lakhs
|₹ 9.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|24.18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|399 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|75 PS PS