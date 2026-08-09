In 2026 BMW F 900 R or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 R engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
F 900 R vs KX 250 Comparison